First day at school at Merimbula Public School

news, local-news,

It's one of the largest cohorts in the last 10 years with 51 kindy students who are spread across three classes and four support classes at Merimbula Public School. Not only is it the biggest group of kindergarten students for a while, but the start of the school year came with its own special challenges, once again. There were rapid antigen tests (RATs) to be collected - two per student each week - and while not mandatory, the school has encouraged their use to help keep everyone safe. Principal Michelle Hulme said the start to school was smooth "with staff working collaboratively to support one another and the community". "It's been like all schools, we've been working together to get the RATs out and make it as smooth as possible," Ms Hulme said. The school started 2022 with a layered approach to COVID with measures developed in partnership with NSW Health to help to minimise transmissions at school. These measures include RAT kits to help monitor student's health and minimise transmission of COVID-19 across the school, mask wearing strongly recommendedand only fully vaccinated visitors essential to delivering and supporting learning or wellbeing can come on a school site, Ms Hulme said. Kindy students were all given different start times for their first day depending into which house group they had been allocated. Students are also being in their year groups in the school grounds which separate playground and canteen access. "While this is not going to be a normal start to the school year, we know that being together in the classroom is the most effective way for students to learn and grow. Your child's relationship with their teacher is important, but as we manage potential disruptions to staffing due to COVID-19, they may get to meet more teachers than usual." Ms Hulme told parents in her newsletter.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/HJKdXpzXdCqQNEEJgi9knT/64d1691c-1c24-48fb-a7f5-2e3e70b96480.jpg/r0_359_4032_2637_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg